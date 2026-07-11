4 Classic Rock Songs Born From Real Romances Gone Wrong
Some of the most enduring classic rock hits are breakup songs based on the true stories of the performers' own soured romances. The classic rock era gave the world some of the best-ever breakup songs, and a big part of the reason why they've continued to be embraced and remain so popular 40 to 50 years later is that they resonate, thanks to being written from a real and emotionally honest place.
In moments of vulnerability, the rock stars who composed and recorded those would-be hits took the heartbreak and pain of a relationship's demise and channeled it into their art. All their feelings are laid bare in just a few minutes of music: guilt, anger, resentment, and bittersweet nostalgia among them. From Fleetwood Mac to Phil Collins, these are some extremely familiar and best-selling smash hits from the 1970s and 1980s that also serve as stories of the fall of rock star relationships, musical postmortems of how once seemingly promising and pleasant loves all went so very wrong.
Go Your Own Way — Fleetwood Mac
With 21 million copies sold in the U.S., Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" is one of the biggest albums ever, and also one of the most gut-wrenching. As the band wrote and recorded the 1977 LP, four of the five members — John and Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks — were in the midst of contentious breakups with each other. Many tracks on "Rumours" are about the end of those unions, including the first song anyone submitted for consideration, a blistering, recriminating hard rock number by Buckingham.
"'Go Your Own Way' was filled with anger, it was filled with angst," Buckingham admitted to Rolling Stone of his anthem of hurt feelings, rejection, and dismissal of his ex-lover. When Fleetwood Mac toured in support of "Rumours," "Go Your Own Way," a Top 10 hit, became a concert-ender, and so Nicks had to repeatedly sing on and listen to Buckingham's musical tirade. "I very, very much resented him telling the world that 'packing up, shacking up' with different men was all I wanted to do," Nicks commented to Rolling Stone about one particular lyric. "Every time those words would come out onstage, I wanted to go over and kill him."
It's Too Late — Carole King
James Taylor's relationship with Carole King is one of mutual admiration and friendship, with the former landing the only No. 1 hit of his career in 1971 with "You've Got a Friend," written by the latter. That same year, King topped the Hot 100 with "It's Too Late," a somber look back at a relationship actively crumbling into nothingness, regardless of how the parties involved tried their best to salvage it. King composed the music for that track, with the lyrics provided by Toni Stern. Her likely inspiration: King's friend.
Stern was briefly involved in an entanglement with Taylor, shortly before he broke up with her to focus on a relationship with Joni Mitchell. She developed "It's Too Late" immediately after the split. "I wrote 'It's Too Late' very fast, in a day," Stern said in Sheila Weller's "Girls Like Us." "I won't say who 'It's Too Late' is about — I don't kiss and tell."
In the Air Tonight — Phil Collins
A rock song from 1981 that sounds even cooler today, "In the Air Tonight" was the first single of Genesis singer and drummer Phil Collins' solo career. The Top 20 hit captured the public's attention with a frenetic drum fill that carries the song out of its moody, ominous, ruminating first part, and into a cathartic, sparse rock-out. While an urban myth persists that it's about Collins calling out a murderer whose crime he witnessed, "In the Air Tonight" is actually about Collins dealing with the complicated and powerful feelings surrounding a divorce from his former wife.
"I was just p***ed off you know, I was angry," Collins said in a "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" interview, explaining that he wrote and recorded the tune when he was going through an emotional gamut. "There's obviously a lot of anger in there." That marriage ended in 1980, as Collins has suggested many times over the decades, when his spouse, Andrea, dumped him and coupled up with an interior decorator.
In 2015, Andrea Collins begged to differ. "Phil has claimed in interviews and his lyrics that I ran off with the decorator, but that's simply not true,' she told The Daily Mail. "Our marriage broke down for many different reasons, the main one being his short fuse and preference for arguing instead of discussing anything we disagreed on."
The First Cut is the Deepest — Cat Stevens
While Rod Stewart would score the biggest hit with "The First Cut is the Deepest" — peaking at No. 21 in 1977 — it's actually one of the best Cat Stevens songs that isn't "Wild World." Stevens sounds absolutely devastated and close to tears on the track, tenderly relaying the hurt of an individual so internally scarred by the end of his first real romantic relationship that they're not sure they'll ever be able to love again.
More than half a decade before he became a reliable '70s hitmaker, Stevens (later to be known as Yusuf Islam) composed and recorded "The First Cut is the Deepest" as a demonstration of his songwriting abilities. Still a teenager when he crafted the song, Stevens used his real life for creative fodder. "It was partly telling the story of a breakup between me and one of my first loves, really, and that was a very strong sentiment," Stevens told Billboard.