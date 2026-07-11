4 Classic Rock Songs Born From Real Romances Gone Wrong

A rock song from 1981 that sounds even cooler today, "In the Air Tonight" was the first single of Genesis singer and drummer Phil Collins' solo career. The Top 20 hit captured the public's attention with a frenetic drum fill that carries the song out of its moody, ominous, ruminating first part, and into a cathartic, sparse rock-out. While an urban myth persists that it's about Collins calling out a murderer whose crime he witnessed, "In the Air Tonight" is actually about Collins dealing with the complicated and powerful feelings surrounding a divorce from his former wife.

"I was just p***ed off you know, I was angry," Collins said in a "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" interview, explaining that he wrote and recorded the tune when he was going through an emotional gamut. "There's obviously a lot of anger in there." That marriage ended in 1980, as Collins has suggested many times over the decades, when his spouse, Andrea, dumped him and coupled up with an interior decorator.

In 2015, Andrea Collins begged to differ. "Phil has claimed in interviews and his lyrics that I ran off with the decorator, but that's simply not true,' she told The Daily Mail. "Our marriage broke down for many different reasons, the main one being his short fuse and preference for arguing instead of discussing anything we disagreed on."