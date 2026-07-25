5 Concert Moments Every Classic Rock Fan Wishes They Witnessed

Bob Dylan's legendary performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 features as the climax to the 2024 biopic "A Complete Unknown," and for good reason. In many ways, this was the moment that defined Dylan's identity as a singularly headstrong musician who was willing to alienate a large portion of his own fanbase to protect his artistic integrity. In short, it was when Dylan went electric.

At the time, folk and rock fans were at each other's throats over the direction the music of the future was to take, and the use of amplified instruments was a major sticking point between the two camps. And so, Dylan caused a big reaction when he opened his set with "Maggie's Farm," playing a Fender Stratocaster and backed by fully electrified musicians in the form of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. Dylan had previously appeared at Newport, the festival organized by his friend and mentor Pete Seeger, twice before, and enraptured audiences with his Woody Guthrie-esque performances on acoustic guitar and harmonica, playing folk and protest songs.

This performance, however, demonstrated that Dylan was unwilling to be pigeonholed and side with the old guard, instead embracing rock and deciding the trajectory of his own career. It may only have been a short set, but the atmosphere and the chance to witness one of the most iconic stands in rock history would be irresistible to any Dylan fan.