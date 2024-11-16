The Beatles Actually Had More Than 4 Members In The Band

There are few bands in the history of popular music that the average person would recognize by their members' first names alone. But mention John, Paul, George, and Ringo to most people and they'll know you're talking about the Beatles. Sometimes referred to as the "four lads who shook the world" due to their seismic effect on the culture of the 1960s and music in general, their impact is still felt today. Most recently, Beyonce released a cover version of "Blackbird" from the Beatles' 1968 self-titled album on her 2024 release "Cowboy Carter."

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr each went on to have successful solo careers after the Beatles came to an end in 1970, but their time in the biggest band ever remains their defining work. They continue to attract new listeners and are known as the "Fab Four," while the dynamics between the individual members are still pored over by music fans. What was the truth behind the relationship between Lennon and McCartney? Was Harrison as angry about being sidelined by the other songwriters in the group as documentaries like "Let It Be" make it appear? Was Starr simply a very good drummer, or did he play a vital role in mediating tension between the other Beatles?

But the truth is that the Fab Four weren't the only people to play in the Beatles — in fact, the band didn't begin as a four-piece at all. While manager Brian Epstein, producer George Martin, publicist Derek Taylor, and assistant Neil Aspinall have all been called the "Fifth Beatle" down the years, five additional musicians were actually in the band or on the cusp of becoming full members at one point or another.

