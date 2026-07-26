10 Vinyl Records Every Bob Dylan Fan Should Already Own

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There are few artists with as vast a discography as Bob Dylan, and so any serious record collector is in for quite the task in trying to get the best of Dylan on vinyl. There are so many albums to choose from, but there are at least 10 (though certainly more) that fans should already own. If not, the records on this list should be on your radar any time you go crate digging at a new or used shop.

Dylan's most regarded classics like "Highway 61 Revisited" and "Blood on the Tracks" are undoubtedly needed, but there are also more underrated cuts that Dylan fans should be sure to get a physical copy of, whether it's an officially released live album, a collaborative record, or an entry in his "Bootleg Series" of unreleased recordings. No matter the level of Dylan fandom, each of these records is an important part of Dylan's career and his sound, and if you happen to run into any on vinyl, we'd recommend you don't think twice before purchasing.