10 Vinyl Records Every Bob Dylan Fan Should Already Own
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There are few artists with as vast a discography as Bob Dylan, and so any serious record collector is in for quite the task in trying to get the best of Dylan on vinyl. There are so many albums to choose from, but there are at least 10 (though certainly more) that fans should already own. If not, the records on this list should be on your radar any time you go crate digging at a new or used shop.
Dylan's most regarded classics like "Highway 61 Revisited" and "Blood on the Tracks" are undoubtedly needed, but there are also more underrated cuts that Dylan fans should be sure to get a physical copy of, whether it's an officially released live album, a collaborative record, or an entry in his "Bootleg Series" of unreleased recordings. No matter the level of Dylan fandom, each of these records is an important part of Dylan's career and his sound, and if you happen to run into any on vinyl, we'd recommend you don't think twice before purchasing.
Highway 61 Revisited
Arguably Bob Dylan's most iconic album, "Highway 61 Revisited" is one of the greatest rock 'n' roll records of all time. It's an essential piece of any rock collection, and is home to the iconic "Like a Rolling Stone" as well as an abundance of deep tracks such as "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry" and "Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues." Though the album is mostly electric and blues rock over its stellar nine-track runtime, it also ends with one of Dylan's best-ever folk songs, the unforgettable "Desolation Row."
The Basement Tapes
Originally recorded at the same place as the Band's 1968 record "Music From Big Pink" — just after Bob Dylan's infamous motorcycle crash in 1966 — this collaborative album from Dylan and his former backing band is a lengthy bit of fun. "The Basement Tapes" clocks in at nearly an hour and a half over 24 tracks, and it's full of that gorgeous live sound that the partnership achieved in all of their recordings. Songs like "You Ain't Goin' Nowhere" and "Million Dollar Bash" are among the best tracks, but it's hard to pick from the heights of this rambunctious album. It's a must-buy on vinyl as an important piece of history in Dylan's career.
Nashville Skyline
At a brisk 27 minutes, "Nashville Skyline" is an easy-listening Bob Dylan staple. This crooning country album was a brisk stylistic turn for Dylan in 1969, but it's an undoubtedly lovable record, filled with warm and gushing vocals at every turn. Among the best tracks are the Johnny Cash duet of "Girl from the North Country" and "Lay, Lady, Lay," but there's not a dull moment throughout. Though "Nashville Skyline" isn't going to be atop the rankings of Dylan's albums for most of his fans, it's an undeniably fun and carefree listen.
The Bootleg Series Vol. 5: Live 1975 (The Rolling Thunder Revue)
The live recording of "The Rolling Thunder Revue" is arguably the strongest of Bob Dylan's "Bootleg Series," full of many of Dylan's most memorable songs from his 1975 tour. At an hour and 40 minutes, this album certainly takes up a lot of discs, but its versatile and incredible sound makes it worth the investment. Songs like "I Shall Be Released" and "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll," among many more, find their best renditions on this stunning record.
Blood on the Tracks
Released in 1975, "Blood on the Tracks" blends the songwriting of Bob Dylan's classic folk records with an expanded palate of folk rock. The record is full of excellent songs from top to bottom of its 52 minutes, but "Tangled Up in Blue" is chief among them as a nearly perfect Dylan song that should be required listening for anyone getting into folk rock. "Shelter from the Storm," "Buckets of Rain," and "If You See Her, Say Hello" are all stunning ballads as well, where Dylan's voice is magnetic and agonizing as he sings some of his best romantic lyrics.
Before the Flood
Released in 1974, "Before The Flood (Live)" brings startling life to recordings from throughout Bob Dylan's career, with especially superb takes of "Bringing It All Back Home" and "Blonde On Blonde." There's plenty of vitality in this collection of live performances by Dylan and the Band, and their clear love of working with each other shines in the recordings. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and "All Along the Watchtower" are especially bright here, but the entirety of "Before The Flood (Live)" is worthy of top volume on any hi-fi system.
Blonde on Blonde
Whether it's the impeccably aesthetic album artwork or the number of feel-good hits across this lengthy 1966 album, Bob Dylan delivered with the iconic "Blonde on Blonde." While "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" was a major foot-stomping hit, it was the pop songs like "I Want You," "Just Like a Woman," and "One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)" that helped redefine the rock genre in the late '60s and beyond. "Blonde on Blonde" is incredibly bright and sunny in both its hits and its deep tracks (like the stellar closing track "Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands"), leaving no stone unturned in a nearly perfect album.
The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan's 1963 LP "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" was the record that started it all for his career, sending him to stardom on the back of hits like "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right." Not only is it a folk staple, it's perhaps the most notable album of its kind in the '60s, as it also includes "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall," the apocalyptic ballad that's widely regarded as one of the best folk songs of all time.
Time Out of Mind
Released in 1997 and awarded a Grammy for album of the year, Bob Dylan's return to stardom revived his folk rock sound on this wistful and starry canvas of a record. "Time Out of Mind" is a meditative experience, especially with songs like "Not Dark Yet" and "Tryin' to Get to Heaven," which show off his catchy and extra-croaky voice over relaxing progressions. It's a one-of-a-kind experience, full of a maturity that Dylan certainly earned through his many years atop the music industry.
Desire
Exemplified by the leadoff song and major hit "Hurricane," Dylan's passionate return to the protest song, his 1976 LP "Desire" is full of rousing renditions of grand stories layered with upbeat folky instrumentals. Nearly an hour long, its nine tracks make for a stunning soundtrack for all kinds of situations, balancing songs with more traditional folk influences, such as "One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)," with ones with raw emotional power — in particular "Sara," arguably the most personal song Dylan ever released.