Quote Of The Day By Carole King: 'I Think It Takes More Courage To Do Things ...'

Born in 1942 in New York City, Carole King entered a recording booth for the first time at the age of three. It didn't take her too long to find herself as an integral part of the music industry. Before the age of 20, she achieved a monumental milestone as the Shirelles' "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" — a song that King co-wrote with Gerry Goffin — hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Carole King wrote many famous songs before her solo career took off — and did it ever. She built her own incredible legacy that stacked up the accolades like they were plates. For example, her 1971 album "Tapestry" spent an astounding 318 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, sitting in the No. 1 position for 15 weeks. The achievement of "Tapestry" was so massive that the album found its way into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In music, King has had the type of storied career that most artists wouldn't dream of having in 10 lifetimes, writing more No. 1 hits than the musician ever scored herself. From an early age, she entered show business and wrote her name into legend, and that's why she is today's quote of the day.