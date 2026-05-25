Musicians Who Wrote More No. 1 Hits Than They Ever Scored Themselves

There's more than one way to score a No. 1 hit — and a few famous musicians found that the path to multiple chart-toppers was by writing them, not performing them. For decades, major-label musicians have had the choice either to record and release their own compositions or to allow outside help to craft the most commercially potent songs possible. Writing and performing are two separate skill sets, and some musicians are lucky enough to possess both. They've endured as singers and band leaders, appearing on songs that have reached the Hot 100 multiple times while also farming out their material to be covered or interpreted by others. Yet try as they did to scale the charts as performers and get a No. 1 single, other acts reached the top more often as composers.

From the prolific songwriting team of James Harris and Terry Lewis to the numerous hits penned by Bob Dylan, these songwriters notched some hit singles by themselves — sometimes even hitting No. 1. But where they were really wildly successful and popular was by writing multiple No. 1 smashes that were performed by others.