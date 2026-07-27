Popular Songs Everyone Knows That Never Became Billboard Hits

Strange as it may seem, some of the biggest songs in rock history — foundational classics that even casual listeners would probably know — were complete and total flops when they first emerged. Eventually, as the artists behind them became bigger stars or recovered from a downturn in popularity, these songs found an audience. Over time, some non-hits became signature songs, concert staples, and classic rock radio favorites.

While there are many beloved and ubiquitous classic rock songs everyone thinks hit No. 1 but never did, there are also the songs that are part of the omnipresent rock 'n' roll canon that, upon their initial release in the '60s, '70s, and '80s, failed to land anywhere on Billboard's Hot 100, the music chart of record. These popular songs, including classics from the Doors, David Bowie, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, weren't chart hits, and yet they endured anyway to become pop culture touchstones.