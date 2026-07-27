The 5 Best Soft Rock Solos Of All Time

Just because a song rocks softly doesn't mean it can't contain a scorching solo. In fact, there are noteworthy solos in many soft rock staples, flashy passages that let the talented background players step into the spotlight and show how groovy they can get. And if a soft rock solo gives listeners a chance to haul out their air guitar or keyboard skills? Even better.

Certain soft rock songs hold unforgettable solos that made listeners sit up and take notice when they first hit the music scene. Our favorites run the instrumental gamut from the multiple solo sections in Al Stewart's "Year of the Cat" to Toto's synth-xylophone "Africa" freestyle to Journey's volcanic "Faithfully" electric guitar runs. And who could forget the funky solo in Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" or the wah-wah talking guitar innovation that crops up as the centerpiece of Peter Frampton's "Show Me the Way"? No matter what instrument the soloist used, the best solos in these vintage works put the "rock" in soft rock.