The No. 1 Song On July 26, 1971 Sounds Even More Comforting Today
"When you're down and troubled / And you need a helping hand / And nothing, oh, nothing is going right / Close your eyes and think of me / And soon I will be there." That's a nice, comforting sentiment that everyone wants to hear, right? Everyone definitely heard it from James Taylor when he sang those words in his No. 1 hit, "You've Got a Friend," which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 the week of July 26, 1971.
That song, which was Taylor's only song to reach No. 1, is actually a cover of Carol King's. King released the song on "Tapestry" that same year, 1971, but never released it as a single. But as the story behind the song goes, Taylor's actually the one playing the guitar on King's album version. The two also played duets of the song right from the get-go and both won Grammys for it in 1972 — Taylor for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and King for Song of the Year as songwriter.
Frankly, much of "You've Got a Friend's" enduring sweetness and light comes from King's uncanny knack for writing elegantly simple, musically refined songs, right down to their memorable core chord structures and vocal melodies. "You've Got a Friend's" subject matter is as timeless as its lyrics, and as accessible as acoustic guitar-driven, plucked songs always are. In an early 21st century that seems all but totally characterized by ennui, mistrust, and acrimony, the song's gentleness and honesty make it all the more heartwarming.
Carole King's songwriting meets James Taylor's voice
Carole King has never been a stranger to writing songs that artists jump to cover, like "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," which she wrote at just 17. Her other credits include, but are not limited to, "Natural Woman" (covered 251 times, most famously by Aretha Franklin), "The Loco-Motion" (covered 206 times), and "Take Good Care of My Baby" (covered 106 times). Like we said, this all flows from King's natural abilities and disposition. However, it was Taylor's voice, presence, and playing that lifted the song to No. 1.
For his part, there was always something gentle and exposed about Taylor when he hefted his guitar in front of a mic, almost like he wasn't sure he wanted to be seen. Tall, lanky, and perpetually hunched over his instrument, Taylor lends a very human, immediate touch to whatever he sings. And when he sings "You've Got a Friend," it's as though he becomes a mirror for whatever friend the listener or viewer wants, filtered through Taylor's person. This portrayal of vulnerability — the same vulnerability that lives in each of us — amplified King's song and touched the hearts of many over decades. At present, "You've Got a Friend" has almost 570 official covers.
Naturally, the song and its message about comfort in time of need will resonate with people of all eras, including our own. But it's not a stretch to see how those going through particularly difficult circumstances, or who live in particularly trying times, will find special value in it. And when pop musical history is full of songs about breakups, tragedy, emptiness, or the distractions of pleasure, "You've Got a Friend" is a rarity, indeed.