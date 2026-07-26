The No. 1 Song On July 26, 1971 Sounds Even More Comforting Today

"When you're down and troubled / And you need a helping hand / And nothing, oh, nothing is going right / Close your eyes and think of me / And soon I will be there." That's a nice, comforting sentiment that everyone wants to hear, right? Everyone definitely heard it from James Taylor when he sang those words in his No. 1 hit, "You've Got a Friend," which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 the week of July 26, 1971.

That song, which was Taylor's only song to reach No. 1, is actually a cover of Carol King's. King released the song on "Tapestry" that same year, 1971, but never released it as a single. But as the story behind the song goes, Taylor's actually the one playing the guitar on King's album version. The two also played duets of the song right from the get-go and both won Grammys for it in 1972 — Taylor for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and King for Song of the Year as songwriter.

Frankly, much of "You've Got a Friend's" enduring sweetness and light comes from King's uncanny knack for writing elegantly simple, musically refined songs, right down to their memorable core chord structures and vocal melodies. "You've Got a Friend's" subject matter is as timeless as its lyrics, and as accessible as acoustic guitar-driven, plucked songs always are. In an early 21st century that seems all but totally characterized by ennui, mistrust, and acrimony, the song's gentleness and honesty make it all the more heartwarming.