Quote Of The Day By Joan Baez: 'I Have Hope In People ...'

Born in 1941, Joan Baez was lauded as a philosophical visionary and titan of the folk scene and protest culture of the 1960s. The singer-songwriter is known for her fierce stance adjacent to optimism and a belief in humanity. Participating in public protests for decades in addition to expressing opposition to war and support for social causes in song, Baez characterizes her attitude as "realism."

Baez's hard-hitting, truth-to-power-speaking works weren't the kind of things that typically topped the pop chart, but she managed a few hits in the 1960s and 1970s with material she both wrote herself and interpreted. She helped popularize the Civil Rights Movement anthem "We Shall Overcome" and covered works by her friend and collaborator Bob Dylan (who Baez said threw temper tantrums before shows). She had a No. 3 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971 with her cover of the Band's essential folk rock song "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and reached the Top 40 for the last time in 1975 with her own composition "Diamonds and Rust," a song that captured the poetic soul of folk rock.

Through it all, Baez has never stopped calling attention to injustice. She believes (and hopes) that other powerful voices are out there, and they'll emerge when needed. And that's why Joan Baez is today's quote of the day.