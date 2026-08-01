Quote Of The Day By Buddy Guy: 'If I Do Something To Make People Smile ...'

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Born in 1936, Buddy Guy was 7 years old when he made his first guitar, which had just two strings. He made his way from Louisiana to the clubs of Chicago in the late 1950s, where he wowed officials at the Chess label enough that he was signed up. He took part in sessions with blues legend Howlin' Wolf and Muddy Waters, but while Chess had no real interest in Guy's unique sound and style, British musicians, including Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger, helped put him on the musical map.

After leaving Chess for the Vanguard label, Buddy Guy enjoyed decades of success at home and abroad, playing his kind of music his way. The 1991 album "Damn Right, I've Got the Blues" earned him the first of nine Grammys (though we think his second studio LP, "A Man and the Blues," is one of 10 vinyl records every blues fan should own), while other honors include the Presidential National Medal of Arts and the Billboard Magazine Century Award. In 2025, Guy was introduced to a new audience thanks to a cameo in the Oscar-winning horror film "Sinners."

During Guy's long career, the son of sharecroppers has overcome poverty, racism, and indifference to become an icon of American blues whose first priority is to please his audience. That's why he's our quote of the day.