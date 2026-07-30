The No. 1 Song On July 30, 1975 Sounds Even More Eerie Today

Though the Eagles arrived at the start of the '70s by telling everyone to "Take It Easy" (their debut single, which went to No. 12 on the Hot 100), by the middle of the decade, the vibe had shifted. "Because it was a dark time, both politically and musically, in America," Don Henley explained in "The Very Best Of." "There was turmoil in Washington, and disco music was starting to take off. We thought, 'Well, how can we write something with that flavor, with that kind of beat, and still have the dangerous guitars?' We wanted to capture the spirit of the times."

The band was also shifting away from folk- and country-inspired rock. "We wanted to get away from the ballad syndrome with 'One of These Nights,'" Henley told Rolling Stone. "With Don Felder in the band now, we can really rock. He's made us nastier and done a great guitar solo on the single."

Glenn Frey, who had been diving into Al Green and the Spinners when he began writing, explained the duality of the song. "We wanted 'One of These Nights' to have a lot of teeth, a lot of bite — a nasty track with pretty vocals," he recalled. Evidently, that pairing worked: "One of These Nights" went to No. 1 in the last week of July 1975, the Eagles' second chart-topper (after "Best of My Love").