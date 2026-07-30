The No. 1 Song On July 30, 1975 Sounds Even More Eerie Today
What's spookier: That the Eagles went disco, or the backing harmonies on "One of These Nights," the song that took the country rock group to the top of the chart? Or that more than 50 since its release, this dance-inspired deviation continues to be a beloved staple in the Eagles' catalogue?
Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner, and Bernie Leadon first took flight as the Eagles in the early '70s, first playing as Linda Ronstadt's backup band before embarking on their own. They found success with soft rock songs like "Tequila Sunrise," "Already Gone," and "The Best of My Love." Yet, the band sensed that a change was coming. By the mid-70s, music contained some of the darkest metaphors imaginable. So the Eagles decided to embrace what Henley described in liner notes to "The Very Best Of" as their "satanic country-rock period" by ... dropping a song that could be played in clubs from Miami to Rotterdam. Huh?
One of These Nights gave the Eagles their second No. 1 Hit Billboard Hot 100
Though the Eagles arrived at the start of the '70s by telling everyone to "Take It Easy" (their debut single, which went to No. 12 on the Hot 100), by the middle of the decade, the vibe had shifted. "Because it was a dark time, both politically and musically, in America," Don Henley explained in "The Very Best Of." "There was turmoil in Washington, and disco music was starting to take off. We thought, 'Well, how can we write something with that flavor, with that kind of beat, and still have the dangerous guitars?' We wanted to capture the spirit of the times."
The band was also shifting away from folk- and country-inspired rock. "We wanted to get away from the ballad syndrome with 'One of These Nights,'" Henley told Rolling Stone. "With Don Felder in the band now, we can really rock. He's made us nastier and done a great guitar solo on the single."
Glenn Frey, who had been diving into Al Green and the Spinners when he began writing, explained the duality of the song. "We wanted 'One of These Nights' to have a lot of teeth, a lot of bite — a nasty track with pretty vocals," he recalled. Evidently, that pairing worked: "One of These Nights" went to No. 1 in the last week of July 1975, the Eagles' second chart-topper (after "Best of My Love").
What is One of These Nights actually about?
Diving into the lyrics, "One of These Nights" is quite eerie. Don Henley sings to a lover about her "demons and desires" and how he's got a few of his own. Add in Randy Meisner's haunting falsettos about how "loneliness will blind you in between the wrong and the right" before the hook, and suddenly, the track takes on a different meaning.
So, what is this song about? "It's about putting things off," Frey once said in an archived interview on Super Seventies. "We've all said, 'One of these nights I'm gonna do something — get that girl, make that money, find that house.' We all have our dreams — a vision we hope will come true someday. When that 'someday' will come is up to each of us."
For one member of the Eagles, the search was over. Right as they were about to go on their "One of These Nights tour," Bernie Leadon didn't like how the band was leaning into rock, resulting in a clash where he poured a beer over Glenn Frey's head before walking out. This allowed Joe Walsh — "A bona fide rock 'n' roll guitar slinger," as Henley told Guitar World — to join the ranks and help the band work on the follow-up LP: the massively successful "Hotel California."