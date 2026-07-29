Quote Of The Day By Jimmy Page: 'Isolation Doesn't Bother Me At All. It Gives Me ...'

Ranked third on Rolling Stone's "250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," Jimmy Page brought invention, flair, and technical proficiency to his playing with Led Zeppelin. As part of the biggest and most successful hard rock band of the '70s, he became rock 'n' roll royalty. From the violin-bowed guitar breakdown on "Dazed and Confused" to the delicate plucked tapestries of "Stairway to Heaven," his fingerprints are on some of the most iconic songs, albums, and performances in the genre.

Page grew up in the London suburb of Heston, Middlesex, England, in 1944, and he first picked up a guitar at age 12. He had no siblings and few friends growing up, so music no doubt became a kind of escape. It certainly broke him out of his shell. By the mid-'60s, Page was a highly sought-after session guitarist and scored recording credits with bands ranging from the Rolling Stones to the Kinks and The Who.

In 1966, Page joined the Yardbirds, which previously featured fellow greats Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck (a childhood friend) on lead guitar. After they split up in 1968, Page recruited singer Robert Plant, bassist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham to form the New Yardbirds. The sound got heavier, the name changed, and Led Zeppelin was born.

The rest is rock 'n' roll history and legend. Led Zeppelin broke concert attendance records, made multi-platinum albums, and, by all accounts, left a trail of destroyed hotel rooms in their wake. Bonham didn't make it — the band broke up after his death in 1980 — but Page soldiered on into a successful solo career. Reclusive, mysterious, and a downright brilliant musician, he's our quote of the day.