5 Nearly Perfect Paul Simon Songs That Should Be Required Listening For Younger Generations

Of all the '60s folk musicians who transitioned into the world of commercial pop, Paul Simon is one of the few who captured the angst of real life without losing his philosophical delivery. In "Slip Slidin' Away," he muses about the blandness of life being mistaken for a peak experience. Verses describe characters who've followed unique paths toward love, only to regret the end results. All the while, deceptively simple doo-wop harmonies float by beneath it all, making it easier for listeners to focus on the meaning without getting lost in the instrumentation.

Ultimately, Simon reminds us, it's all out of our hands: "God only knows," he explains, taking a more universal top-down view, "God makes his plans / The information's unavailable to the mortal man. We work at our jobs, collect our pay / Believe we're gliding down the highway when in fact we're slip slidin' away." It's a sharp, timeless description of contemporary lostness; the song may be more than four decades old, but it's just as relevant to today's humans as it was when it was released in 1977.

Just as importantly, "Slip Slidin' Away" is an earworm, with a chorus that digs in and sticks around. That's the genius of Simon's songwriting, whether they're his own recordings or songs he's written for other performers: Songs like this can be enjoyed by younger listeners on multiple levels, depending on where your head and your heart happen to be when you listen.