Paul Simon Wrote This 1964 Classic — 51 Years Later, A Hard Rock Cover Won A New Generation

A Simon & Garfunkel cover seemed like an unlikely choice for the hard-rockin' band Disturbed, but the lyrics to "Sound of Silence," first released in 1964, actually lend themselves perfectly to the dark themes often found in metal. Five decades after the song's initial release, Disturbed's orchestral version "introduced a whole new generation of fans to the brilliance of Simon and Garfunkel," the band's front man, David Draiman, told Kerrang!.

Paul Simon wrote the song in 1963 while sitting in his bathroom with the lights off. That wasn't unusual; the acoustics were good in there. He and his musical partner Art Garfunkel recorded the original version with just two guitars, a stand-up bass, and their voices. "The Sounds of Silence," as it was called in its earliest inception, was included on the duo's 1964 LP "Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.," but the album flopped.

However, the song grew legs when DJs in Boston and Florida began playing it, prompting the song's producer to bring in session players to add drums, plus electric bass and guitars, for a re-release of the track as a single in late 1965. The singer/songwriters didn't particularly care for the electric version, perhaps because they hadn't been consulted about it, but they were down for whatever if it meant a hit song. It worked out, and the new version peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1966, staying at the top of the chart for two weeks in a year that was the decade's best for folk rock.