The Top 10 Hits That Took Over Summer 1975

In the summer of 1975, "Jaws" was scaring moviegoers, Arthur Ashe won at Wimbledon, and disco was making inroads into the music scene. But you may be surprised to learn that summer there was a distinctive country-rock vibe flowing from the airwaves with hits from the Eagles, America, and Freddy Fender, among others. Pop ruled as well with the Captain and Tennille's long-running No. 1 Billboard hit "Love Will Keep Us Together" that was finally knocked from its perch by a former Beatle when Paul McCartney and his new band Wings peaked at No. 1 with "Listen to What the Man Said."

Still, disco was beginning to make itself felt. "The Hustle" by Van McCoy & the Soul City Symphony beat out Wings only a week later. It was a sign of things to come. The Bee Gees soon took over the summer with the smooth and funky "Jive Talkin'." And there was a whole lot more that summer, including a John Denver classic that had music fans of all stripes bopping to the beat.