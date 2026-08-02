The 5 Best Songs With Epic Drum Solos At The Beginning

Some bands exist to showcase phenomenal musicianship, and some just want to rock, but the best bands know how to strike a balance between the two. And sometimes you get Cozy Powell in the middle of it all. When guitarist Ritchie Blackmore quit Deep Purple in 1975, he quickly formed Rainbow, a band whose wide-reaching influence in the heavy metal world cannot be overstated. Whether it was launching the career of hard rock legend Ronnie James Dio or later scoring the mega-hit "Since You've Been Gone" with vocalist Graham Bonnet, Blackmore succeeded in making Rainbow an environment that, like Deep Purple, was a place where musicians could shine alongside memorable melodies.

"Rising," the group's second album, continues that tradition with tracks like "Tarot Woman" and "Starstruck," but it's the album's centerpiece, the massive epic "Stargazer," where Powell steals the show. Throughout the first 10 seconds of the piece, Powell throws down a drum solo masterclass that sets the stage for the hard-driving, mid-tempo beatdown that fills the remainder of the piece. Dio's vocals soar throughout, and Blackmore unloads guitar passages that sound like Jimi Hendrix embracing Middle Eastern exoticism. Yet through it all, Powell's steady, menacing swagger quotes the licks from that opening solo time and again, reminding everyone who's in charge.

Cozy Powell had already made a name for himself supporting Jeff Beck by the time he arrived in Blackmore's fold, but his stunning work with the band has become the stuff of legend. Powell would leave the group in 1980 and work as an in-demand and high-profile session player until his death in 1998.