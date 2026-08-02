The Bruce Springsteen All-Time Classic That Was Never Even Released As A Single
For more than 50 years — from the bars of the Jersey shore to the world's biggest arenas — Bruce Springsteen has told his musical truth as only he can. With the soul of a singer-songwriter and the skills of a rock 'n' roll showman (backed for most of his career, on record and in concert, by his longtime ensemble the E Street Band), The Boss has ascended to incredible heights as a musician, balancing incredible feats of critical and commercial success — or, in the case of 1984's landmark album "Born in the U.S.A." succeeding at both at the same time.
Springsteen's reputation as a songsmith has long been solidified; in 1999, he was inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, proof positive of his enduring talents. With every tour, fans clamor to hear their favorite songs from his dozens of albums' worth of original material. In recent years, though, one song has taken on a life of its own as a fan favorite and live anthem. While "Thunder Road" is not exactly a hidden gem (it kicks off one of his best-known albums), it was never released as a single. And yet, it's treasured by fans more than some of Springsteen's best-known radio hits — even named by some as his single greatest song.
Thunder Road Invited Audiences Into Springsteen's Breakthrough Album
"Born to Run" was a success when it was released in 1975. After achieving critical praise but soft sales with his first two LPs, "Born to Run" helped define heartland rock and proved Bruce Springsteen had something important to say. The album soared to No. 3 on the Billboard albums chart, yielded his first Top 40 hit in the epic title track, and even earned the singer a rare pair of simultaneous cover stories from Time and Newsweek. Packed with favorites like "Born to Run," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," and the epic closer "Jungleland," the "Born to Run" album starts as strong with "Thunder Road," a quick-paced tale of lovers escaping a hopeless town toward the promise of a new adventure.
"'Thunder Road' was just so obviously an opening, due to its intro," Springsteen told Brian Hiatt in his book "Bruce Springsteen: The Stories Behind the Songs" (as reported in Rolling Stone). "There is something about the melody that just suggests 'new day.'" In that same book, Jon Landau, who'd recently become Springsteen's manager and co-producer, discussed work on early versions of the song, first premiered in concert in early 1975, months before the album's completion. "[It] was fantastic, but it was a little unwieldy ... more like a jam piece," Landau said. "I remember talking with Bruce about a few ideas about how to just reshuffle the deck a little bit, and keep the song building from the very beginning right through the end."
Fans Keep Lifting Up This Epic Opening Song
Bruce Springsteen became a bona fide pop star in the '80s, earning his first Top 10 hit with "Hungry Heart" before spinning a whopping seven Top 10 singles off of the blockbuster "Born in the U.S.A." in 1984 and 1985. But Springsteen's loyal fans — not to mention legions of writers and critics who still regard him as one of the greatest rockers working today — love "Thunder Road" as much, if not more, than the songs of his that sold the most.
According to Setlist, the song has been performed more than 1,500 times in upwards of 50 years of live shows, becoming a notable highlight of a 2017 to 2018 Broadway residency, where Springsteen played piano and sang the track. In 2018, Rolling Stone named "Thunder Road" his third best song of all time. In 2021, a ranking of the 500 greatest songs of all time, the magazine placed it at No. 111. It fared even better in 2025, winning a fan-voted bracket organized by the Asbury Park Press, and in 2026 CBS News added it to their "essential American songbook" in honor of America's 250th birthday.
Whether you're as lonely as the pair in the song — and whether you think Mary's dress "waves" or "sways" in those once-contested lyrics — "Thunder Road" surely still speaks to you. Trade in your wings for some wheels and remind yourself why they still call Bruce Springsteen "The Boss."