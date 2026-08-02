The Bruce Springsteen All-Time Classic That Was Never Even Released As A Single

For more than 50 years — from the bars of the Jersey shore to the world's biggest arenas — Bruce Springsteen has told his musical truth as only he can. With the soul of a singer-songwriter and the skills of a rock 'n' roll showman (backed for most of his career, on record and in concert, by his longtime ensemble the E Street Band), The Boss has ascended to incredible heights as a musician, balancing incredible feats of critical and commercial success — or, in the case of 1984's landmark album "Born in the U.S.A." succeeding at both at the same time.

Springsteen's reputation as a songsmith has long been solidified; in 1999, he was inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, proof positive of his enduring talents. With every tour, fans clamor to hear their favorite songs from his dozens of albums' worth of original material. In recent years, though, one song has taken on a life of its own as a fan favorite and live anthem. While "Thunder Road" is not exactly a hidden gem (it kicks off one of his best-known albums), it was never released as a single. And yet, it's treasured by fans more than some of Springsteen's best-known radio hits — even named by some as his single greatest song.