4 Best Bee Gees Songs That Prove They Were More Than A Disco Band

The Bee Gees were one of the most successful disco groups of the '70s, but their influence extends across several genres and decades, even if their non-disco music never quite reached the career highs of songs like 1978's "Stayin' Alive." But true fans know that some of their best, most groundbreaking and moving songs are not necessarily disco tracks.

The Gibb brothers went through many stages throughout their career, and those ups and downs led them to experiment with different sounds. They didn't only draw inspiration from the dance floor; they listened to their heroes, delved into folk, orchestral sounds, and gentle harmonies, and as a result, they were able to create entire careers separate from their disco years. They didn't chase the commercial hype and always looked to grow as artists, and thus inspired generations of musicians that followed them.

The songs we chose for this article show a completely different side of the disco kings, with a preference for songs that tap into a classic rock vibe. And while they don't all fit the same genre, they all predate the release of their most popular tracks in the latter half of the '70s, proving that the Bee Gees were always more than just a disco band.