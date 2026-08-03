Rock Bands With The Most Billboard Hits Of The '70s

Throughout the 1970s, artists representing myriad styles competed for spots on the Billboard Hot 100, the chart of record in the United States. A handful of rock bands were more successful than all of their peers, notching a staggering number of hits before the decade was out. While mainstream music of the time was melting pot with room for soul, funk, folk rock, arena rock, punk, new wave, soft rock, and disco, among others, hard-charging rock 'n' roll remained dominant thanks to the bands of the day creating and releasing what would someday be referred to as classic rock. Their reward: chart hit after chart hit.

While other collectively named acts did very well for themselves on the Hot 100 in the 1970s — particularly the Carpenters and the Bee Gees — they don't really count as "rock bands." The Carpenters were an easy listening duo with nearly two dozen Hot 100 placements, as did the Bee Gees, which was more of a vocal-based pop-folk trio turned disco act. Only five true bands — Chicago, Wings, Three Dog Night, the Eagles, and Grand Funk Railroad — rocked their way into the Hot 100 pop chart more times than any other groups did during the 1970s.