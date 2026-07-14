10 Vinyls Every '70s Diehard Should Already Own

When it comes to building a record collection, there are some non-negotiable LPs for avowed fans of 1970s music, when rock 'n' roll hit its stride and splintered into distinct sub-genres such as hard rock, arena rock, folk rock, and country rock. The decade was also the peak of the rock album — physical artifacts that were proof of fandom in the form of big pieces of fragile vinyl encased in cardboard sleeves, bearing the images and lyrics associated with the music. The 1970s were when rock bands embraced the LP as not just a repository for songs but an artwork unto itself, with sequencing, story, and selection all playing a role.

In creating or re-creating a library of 1970s albums on their original vinyl format, there are 10 albums that ought to be included. These are the LPs issued during those 10 years that changed rock history, took rock into new directions, and sold so many millions of copies that it seems like every teenager and 20-something in the country must have been blasting them day and night.