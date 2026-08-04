4 Power Ballads That Flopped At Home But Became A Smash Overseas

With sentimental verses that rise into anthemic choruses, power ballads are emotional tsunamis, and from roughly the mid-'70s to the early '90s, they often ruled the charts. But some bands working in this genre saw success everywhere but at home; their power ballads flopped in their backyards, even as audiences around the world sang along and made them hits.

Nonetheless, these songs and others crossed oceans and transcended language barriers because the emotions they expressed were undeniable and universal. Who hasn't felt longing, undying love, or heartbreak? The rising intensity and cathartic emotional release of the power ballad formula made Jennifer Rush a massive hitmaker in the U.K., Canada, and Germany, though not in her home neighborhood of Queens, New York. Similarly, Ozzy Osbourne's contribution to the genre, a duet with Lita Ford, became his biggest charting single in the U.S., while barely making a dent in his native England.

These power ballads are every bit as infectious as any of the genre's defining songs. And although they traveled further to get there, they eventually found their audiences.