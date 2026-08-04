10 Vinyls Every '60s Music Buff Should Already Own

The 1960s produced some of the most iconic music of all time, with chart-breaking hits and influential bands being at their best during this storied decade — but for those recapturing the musical magic of the peace and love era, owning its most legendary albums on vinyl is an absolute must. More than anything, the '60s was the decade of the album, with countless artists and bands releasing stellar works that have remained in the music consciousness today. From the resurgence of folk into folk rock, the takeoff of rock 'n' roll, and the rise of popular soul music, the '60s had it all — and across these genres and more, there are a number of records that are absolutely essential to own for anyone who considers themself a '60s music buff.

The likes of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel helped reshape pop music through a never-ending lineup of top hits, and more underrated artists like the Velvet Underground and Leonard Cohen helped define the avant-garde movement of the '60s subcultures. Whichever style you're most familiar with, each of the records on this list is a necessary part of the 1960s musical canon, and with their incredible sounds and iconic album covers alike, they're mandatory owns for fans of '60s music.