10 Vinyls Every '60s Music Buff Should Already Own
The 1960s produced some of the most iconic music of all time, with chart-breaking hits and influential bands being at their best during this storied decade — but for those recapturing the musical magic of the peace and love era, owning its most legendary albums on vinyl is an absolute must. More than anything, the '60s was the decade of the album, with countless artists and bands releasing stellar works that have remained in the music consciousness today. From the resurgence of folk into folk rock, the takeoff of rock 'n' roll, and the rise of popular soul music, the '60s had it all — and across these genres and more, there are a number of records that are absolutely essential to own for anyone who considers themself a '60s music buff.
The likes of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel helped reshape pop music through a never-ending lineup of top hits, and more underrated artists like the Velvet Underground and Leonard Cohen helped define the avant-garde movement of the '60s subcultures. Whichever style you're most familiar with, each of the records on this list is a necessary part of the 1960s musical canon, and with their incredible sounds and iconic album covers alike, they're mandatory owns for fans of '60s music.
Abbey Road — The Beatles
It's fitting to begin this list with the most quintessential band of the 1960s and arguably their most legendary album. The Beatles released "Abbey Road" in 1969, and it was a smash hit, topping the Billboard 200 albums chart for an incredible 11 weeks, one of the best runs of the band's career. There are no weak points throughout its tracklist, including hits like "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun," "Something," and more. With another mark of a purchase-worthy vinyl being its aesthetic appeal; Abbey Road's storied cover is worth putting on display.
Highway 61 Revisited — Bob Dylan
It's incredibly hard to describe the 1960s without the influence of Bob Dylan, and his most remembered album is a must-have on vinyl for '60s music buffs. "Highway 61 Revisited" blends the line between the folk music of Dylan's early work and the rock 'n' roll he began to embody, producing classics like "Ballad of a Thin Man," "Desolation Row" and "Like a Rolling Stone." The 1965 album is among his strongest lyrical and instrumental works, with the fresh, electric sound from the burgeoning movement of the mid '60s.
Songs of Leonard Cohen
Though it did not find the commercial heights or legendary status of the previous two albums, Leonard Cohen quietly made a name for himself over his long career in poetry and music. His first LP, "Songs of Leonard Cohen," was released in 1967, and is home to the classic folk song "Suzanne," as well as a nearly perfect tracklist including "So Long, Marianne" and "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye." It's a masterclass in traditional folk music, with pensive and sometimes eerie instrumentals backing Cohen's excellent poetry. This album embodies the '60s revival of folk, and is among the best compositions the movement yielded.
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — The Beatles
Of all the artists to be included twice on such a list, it could be no one but the Beatles. Aside from the previous entry, and perhaps "The White Album," 1967's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" is the most recognizable entry in their discography, blending gorgeous melodies with increasingly experimental ideas. This chaos is also reflected on the maximalist album cover. Containing "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," "A Day In The Life," as well as many other genre-bending tracks, "Sgt. Pepper" is an album fit for all kinds of occasions — making it a needed entry in '60s music fans' collections.
Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul
Otis Redding's tragic death came too soon, but in the 1960s, he was one of the most captivating soul singers around, and this 1965 record best encapsulates his dynamic sound. "Otis Blue: Otis Redding Sings Soul" is a gorgeous and emotional record, and holds some of Redding's best ever recordings: "I've Been Loving You Too Long," "My Girl," and "A Change Is Gonna Come." Also notable is its incredibly '60s aestheticized album cover, which fits right in with the heart of this list's collection. "Otis Blue" is a defining album of '60s soul and blues, and any album of Otis Redding's is an absolutely necessary own on vinyl.
Pet Sounds — The Beach Boys
Released in 1966, this album helped change pop and rock music alike thanks to its stunning and influential melodies. "Pet Sounds" was the full-force evolution of the surf rock band, who blended their star-powered hit recipes with more mature arrangements. "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "God Only Knows," and "Sloop John B" are all renowned '60s classics, and they're filled in throughout the 13 tracks with a number of excellent deep cuts. "Pet Sounds" is the definitive record from the Beach Boys, who are an essential part of the 1960s canon. Its brown and green-toned album cover is also a warm addition to any vinyl wall.
Music From Big Pink — The Band
Though more of their collaborative work was released later on "The Basement Tapes" in 1975, this 1968 LP from The Band — in heavy collaboration with Bob Dylan — is an essential part of rock history. "Music From Big Pink" features classics like "The Weight" and "I Shall Be Released," the latter of which Dylan wrote, as well as more Dylan lyrical compositions like "Tears Of Rage." Dylan's '60s songwriting pairs excellently with The Band's style, making it one of the best collaborative records of the decade. The album's warm and easy sound makes for a tasteful inclusion to the collections of '60s music buffs.
The Velvet Underground & Nico
A steep rival to the title of "best collaborative record of the decade" with the previous entry, this album from one of the best '60s alternative bands is as memorable as can be found. "The Velvet Underground & Nico," released in 1967, is a self-titled masterclass of dynamic sounds and avant-garde compositions. "I'll Be Your Mirror" and "Sunday Morning" are perhaps the most standout tracks, but each song on the record could be mentioned here. It also doesn't get more '60s than the art of Andy Warhol, who painted and signed the art on the album's cover.
Electric Ladyland — The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Jimi Hendrix is best known for his guitar playing, as well as his cover version of a Bob Dylan song that became the definitive edition of the track, and the two are both prominently featured on this 1968 record. "Electric Ladyland" is a double album that blends psychedelic rock with blues and more. The aforementioned "All Along The Watchtower" headlines the album, with "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" and "Crosstown Traffic" also being memorable cuts from its lengthy tracklist. Its cover also perfectly embodies the sound of the album, with Hendrix's radiant cry taken right from the deep soul of the music.
Bookends — Simon & Garfunkel
A 1960s music list wouldn't be complete without the decade's defining duo, who topped the charts numerous times with hits and albums alike. Each of Simon & Garfunkel's records is worth owning on vinyl, but the inspiring sounds of 1968's "Bookends" make it the most essential candidate. Its black-and-white portrait of the duo is an extremely recognizable cover, and hits like "Mrs. Robinson" and "America" show off Simon & Garfunkel's influence in both pop and folk rock. You can't go wrong with this album on vinyl, and we hope — if it isn't already — you make it a headlining piece of your '60s physical catalog.