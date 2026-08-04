5 Music Videos From The '80s Every Classic Rock Fan Should Watch

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If you think about iconic moments that changed rock history forever, the birth of MTV is up there. Thanks to the launch of the channel, music videos received the perfect platform to shine — and classic rock fans experienced euphoria of all the senses in the '80s. As much as the music served up soup to the soul, the visuals imprinted cherished memories in a generation's mind.

While some of the music videos, such as Genesis' "Land of Confusion," may look outdated by today's standards, the artists dared to push the boundaries and turned out to be influential as a result. Others, like Van Halen's "Jump," didn't reinvent the wheel but managed to capture the raw energy of the raucous rock band — especially the manic intensity of the jack-in-a-box frontman David Lee Roth.

In terms of selection, the criteria were simple here: One, the video needed to be from a classic rock act in the '80s (so sorry, Michael Jackson; we still love "Thriller," though). Two, it must have made a splash back in the day in some way. And finally, this is the type of video you would show somebody getting into classic rock to demonstrate how awesome the genre is and what it was like in the '80s. Easy-peasy, right? So, let's rock!