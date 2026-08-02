Quote Of The Day By Brian May: 'Just Because You Did Good Stuff In The Past ...'

Born on July 19, 1947, in Hampton, England, Brian May seemed destined to become a guitar god. May built his own electric guitar — the Red Special — as a teenager with his father's help because he couldn't afford to buy one. Much to his parents' dismay, May quit college before finishing his Ph.D. in astrophysics to pursue a career in music with the band Queen.

As the band's lead guitarist, he helped keep Queen squarely in the realm of rock 'n' roll with his intricate and searing guitar work and as a songwriter on such rock anthems as "We Will Rock You." Following the death of Queen's frontman Freddie Mercury in 1991, May continued to make music as both a solo artist and with Queen drummer Roger Taylor in combination with other musicians, and even finished his Ph.D. in astrophysics in 2007.

May's extraordinary career didn't end with Queen, nor did he ride the considerable flow of the legendary band's royalties to a life of free abandon. Taking a ride to easy town isn't in May's DNA, and that's why he is today's quote of the day.