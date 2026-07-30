4 Songs You Didn't Know David Bowie Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Have you ever heard a song where it feels like the guitar alone sings to you? That's Mott the Hoople's "All the Young Dudes." One doesn't even need to hear the lyrics to recognize the song, since the riff does a lot of the heavy lifting and deposits itself right into the memory bank. If that isn't enough, the chorus understands how to hook its poppy tentacles into listeners to create one of the most singalong-able anthems in music history.

"All the Young Dudes" is off Mott the Hoople's album of the same name, which was released in 1972. The track turned out to be the British rock band's biggest single on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 37 and staying on the charts for 11 glorious weeks. It also turned out to be the saving grace that prevented Mott the Hoople from calling it quits at the time, since they had been dejected by the overall reception to their music.

As the story goes, David Bowie offered them "All the Young Dudes" in an attempt to help them out, which it very much did. "It's a great song," Mott the Hoople vocalist Ian Hunter told Classic Rock. "God knows why he gave it to us. I've said that many times, but really, if I'd've had that song I wouldn't have given it to anybody. I think we caught him just right, because he had recorded it and wasn't happy with it."