Musicians Who Rescued Their Dying Careers With One Song

One of the most delightful and triumphant occurrences in music: When a nearly forgotten or seemingly washed-up rock star or pop act of the past re-emerges out of nowhere and scores a massive hit. With just one undeniable smash single, they reinvent themselves and reinvigorate a dying career. This is a music world phenomenon that has happened occasionally since the 1970s or so. By that point, the first generation of rock stars had come and gone and been replaced in the public consciousness with newer, younger acts with different styles. And then just like that, here they come storming back with one remarkable song, banking on the goodwill that made them famous and showing their true mettle with a newly recorded piece just as good or even better than their older hits.

Everybody loves a comeback, and every so often, a musical dynamo of the past hits the Top 10 with an fresh hit. Here are the most notable examples of the musicians who saved a dying career (or revived a completely dormant or defeated one) with one perfect song.