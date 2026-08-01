5 Vinyls Every Neil Young Diehard Should Already Own

Neil Young has always gone his own way, letting his muse lead him from contemplative folk to feedback-studded rock and even further afield into experimental synth-pop. With a catalogue 60 years deep, there are a lot of his vinyl records to collect, but we're betting diehard fans already own some of his most important work. There are major albums like "After the Gold Rush," from 1970, that kicked off what critics have called one of rock's most successful solo careers of that decade after he left his bands Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.

While the early '70s were a fertile time for Young, with classics like "Harvest" from 1972, there are some later LPs that true fans are also likely to have in their collections. There's 1979's "Rust Never Sleeps," which embraced punk on Young's own terms, and "Ragged Glory" from 1990, an album that presaged grunge and helped launch Young's second act. All the albums we've chosen are beloved by critics and fans and have stood the test of time to earn the right to be included in any diehard Neil Young fan's record collection.