Forget The Charts — Critics Say These Were The 5 Most Successful Solo Careers Of The '70s

With the 1970s long in our rearview mirror, certain solo artists are obvious standouts, not necessarily because of how they charted back then, but in the way their music is still relevant, how it has remained influential, and the way those musicians innovated songcraft. There are many reasons artists may be critically appreciated, even if they didn't have all the No. 1 hits — not that they can't have that too; some did — but that is not the sole criterion we're looking at as a mark of success as we delve into some of the most critically acclaimed solo artists of the '70s.

The musicians here need no introduction, but we'll highlight their approaches to their craft and how the results helped shape pop culture, because while Captain and Tennille held the No. 1 spot the longest in 1975, those cats had no real sway, not like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, David Bowie, John Prine, or Marvin Gaye did. What made those legendary solo artists so successful in the '70s was multiple highly regarded albums that earned the admiration of critics, other musicians, and audiences alike, often influencing how we thought about ourselves and the world around us. Today, these artists are still spoken of with reverence. Billboard hits come and go, but staying power and musical influence are the true marks of success.