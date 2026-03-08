5 Tracks From 1972 That Nail The Meaning Of Life

Popular music was in a holding pattern of excellence come 1972. The counterculture of the '60s had peaked with the irreplaceable Woodstock in 1969, the ongoing Vietnam War had yet to end, different musical forms like punk and disco had yet to rise to the mainstream, and the first inklings of classic rock's eventual demise in the face of arena bands and new wave had yet to occur. This makes 1972 a good litmus test for the times, one in which artists of all stripes had enough breathing room to write some superb music that nails the meaning of life.

But before we explore that music, we've got to define what we're looking for. The "meaning of life" is broad and nebulous enough to mean practically anything depending on who you ask. So when choosing songs from 1972 that typify the meaning of life, we've got to focus on the most irrefutably universal human themes possible: love, beauty, aging, hardship, death, etc. Also, our choices are not the only songs from 1972 that nail the meaning of life, nor is their subject matter the only subject matter that applies to this article. The reader can consider these as five good examples and leave it at that.

Those examples include a song that perfectly captures the desire for connection that spans generations, young and old: "Old Man" by Neil Young. We've also got a song about loved ones reuniting in death inspired by food and a dead dog, "Mother and Child Reunion" by Paul Simon. "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green, meanwhile, perfectly expresses the feeling of being in love. Songs from poet extraordinaire, Joni Mitchell, and English progsters Yes balance out the gamut of human experience.