5 Sheryl Crow Songs That Prove She Belongs Among Rock's Greats

During an appearance on "The BobbyCast" in 2026, Sheryl Crow said of "My Favorite Mistake" from 1998's "The Globe Sessions": "It's the only song when it comes on the radio, I don't turn it off. I don't overanalyze it, criticize it, whereas other things I go, 'Gosh, I wish I would have done this or would have done that.'" That's quite a statement considering the obvious craftsmanship that goes into Crow's songwriting. But we share her sentiment: We'll never get tired of hearing "My Favorite Mistake," the same as Crow will never get tired of singing it.

"My Favorite Mistake" works so well because of all the hallmarks of great songwriting, rock or otherwise. It tells a story from the very first line, "I woke up and called this morning / The tone of your voice was a warning," and develops it along with the music. The verse builds the track's core chord progression into a payoff that fully comes together in the outro: "Did you know, could you tell / You were the only one that I ever loved?" Musically savvy listeners can hear how the song is going to develop from the get-go, but it's never too obvious when it does. The whole tune is also very mild, mid-tempo, and radio-friendly, which in the hands of another artist might render it dull. But like always, Crow has a rocky-enough edge to elevate "My Favorite Mistake" well above a self-pitying, whiny breakup track.

Plus, "My Favorite Mistake" hasn't stayed locked to a certain time and person. It's stayed alive and relevant, like the best songs. As Crow told Howard Stern in 2022 (on YouTube), she's had quite a few "favorite mistakes" since releasing the track.