The Famed 1977 Classic Rock Drum Solo Steve Gadd Forgot He Even Recorded

One could easily blame Gadd's forgetfulness on the fact that Steely Dan's "Aja," one of soft rock's defining albums, was just one of the 90-plus records that he worked on in 1977 alone. Gadd was actually working with Michael Franks (on "When the Cookie Jar Is Empty" for his 1978 album, "Burchfield Nines") when he bumped into Katz and Steely Dan. The drummer just never slowed down, which is probably why it slipped his mind that he played on "Aja."

When speaking with Rick Beato, Gadd said he didn't always recognize his drumming if a song he worked on happened to come on the radio, saying, "It wasn't like I was trying to do something for myself. I was letting the music dictate what I was supposed to do. So it was less personal."

In the decades since the release of "Aja," Gadd's drum solo on the outro has been regarded as a landmark of jazz fusion and prog rock. And Gadd has come to appreciate it as being a crown jewel in his musical legacy. "When I listen back, I'm really proud of the way the whole song [comes together]." Gadd said in a 2023 appearance of "Live from My Drum Room." "Everyone just talks about the end, but the beginning part? ... The whole thing was very challenging, musically, and the first part is beautiful."