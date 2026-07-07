5 Classic Albums That Define Soft Rock

If there is a definitive, quintessential soft rock song, it's Seals & Crofts' "Summer Breeze." Jim Seals and Dash Crofts had been involved in the rock scene before forming their eponymous duo, playing together in bands like Dan Beard and the Crew Cats and the Champs. "We've been in the hard rock scene for a long, long time, and we never mind hearing it and being around it," Croft said in 1971 (via Variety). "But playing it gets to be pretty tough physically after a while. ... It's such a nice relief to just sit and play pretty stuff for a change."

"We were tired of loud music," said Croft (via Texas Monthly). "We were tired of rock and roll." So, they began Seal & Croft, releasing a handful of albums to little fanfare. But in 1972, they had their big breakthrough when the title track to their fourth album, "Summer Breeze," became a hit, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. With its distinct opening and mesmerizing vocal harmonies, the song became the soothing reprieve that audiences were looking for.

The "Summer Breeze" album reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200, eventually going double-Platinum. The follow-up, 1973's "Diamond Girl," reached new commercial heights — the LP went to No. 4 on the album charts, and the title track peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. Though they broke up in 1980, Seals & Croft's "Summer Breeze" has remained a seminal album for the soft rock genre, influencing acts for years to come.