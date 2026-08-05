The No. 1 Song On August 5, 1981 Sounds Even More Wistful Today

In the '70s, Rick Springfield fell off the entertainment industry radar to such a degree that by 1979, he pivoted to what he thought was a better money-making option: stained-glass craftsman. Living in Southern California at the time, he signed up for a class to learn the trade, which is where another student caught his eye. "She was stunning and hot and everything. But she had a boyfriend. His name was Gary," Springfield told Yahoo Entertainment. Gary became "Jessie," and "Jessie's Girl" is how Springfield exorcised his crush on a woman whose identity he's never divulged. "I've forgotten her name. I just remember his name was Gary," Springfield told Entertainment Weekly.

By the time Springfield released "Jessie's Girl," the course had long since ended, and the musician lost track of Gary and his partner. But by then, his prospects had picked up. Along with the stained-glass class, he also took some acting courses and quickly landed some roles on episodic television, followed by a new deal with RCA Records. His first single with the label was "Jessie's Girl," which peaked at No. 1 in the summer of 1981 after a four-month climb. Its subject has never come forward. "I'd recognize her if she came up to me, for sure, but she never has, so I don't think she really knows," Springfield said.