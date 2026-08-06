Quote Of The Day By Bruce Dickinson: 'It Really Helps If You Only ...'
Bruce Dickinson is a strong contender for the most interesting dude in rock and metal. Naturally, Dickinson is widely known as the lead vocalist of Iron Maiden, leading figures of NWOBHM (New Wave of British Heavy Metal) in the mid-through-late '70s along with bands like Saxon and Judas Priest, taking over after Paul Di'Anno left the band in 1981. This is just one of Dickinson's hats, though, as he's also an airline pilot, businessman, beer brewer, cancer survivor, and veteran fencer who came in 13th at the 2025 Circuit Européen. Dickinson has even amassed a list of stars who can't stand him. Somehow, he juggles it all.
Dickinson's knack for excelling in a variety of fields goes back to his childhood. Dickinson's father took on whatever work was necessary to provide for his family, and as he told Loudwire, his father's words of wisdom boiled down to, "Have a go at everything; even if you're no good at it, just have a go at it, try and see." But it was Dickinson's time at a boarding school as a teenager that really hardened him. Corporal punishment and bullying classmates marked his years at Oundle, his Northamptonshire school, about which he told Quietus in 2024, "It was pretty horrible, but it builds up a degree of magical toughness which stood me in good stead."
Given Dickinson's accomplishments across multiple domains, we can't help but admire how he wielded such experiences for his own benefit and took his father's advice to heart. This is why he gets our quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Bruce Dickinson
"The bizarre thing is I've always found that it really helps if you only do one thing at a time. I mean, I have to plan my time a little bit, which makes it sound like there's some great person organizing it, but there isn't."
This quote from Bruce Dickinson's 2006 interview with SFGate might sound odd given all that he's done, but only if we assume that he did everything all at once, racing around hither and thither. Dickinson's sure done a lot more since this interview, but he's kept to his own advice, same as he did leading up to that point.
However, not even Dickinson is superhuman, who has admitted to Blabbermouth that he missed half of his three children's lives being on tour, even though he left Iron Maiden from 1993 to 1999. Nonetheless, with age comes insight (we hope), which renders Dickinson's quote truer than ever for him and everyone else.
Deeper Meaning of Dickinson's Quote — Orderliness
Some folks struggle with getting all their groceries in order for the week, let alone becoming a pilot while fencing and brewing beer after recovering from cancer treatment. Ah yeah, there's the whole Iron Maiden thing, which granted Bruce Dickinson his nickname, "The Air-Raid Siren," meant as an insult about Dickinson's soaring, high vocals, but which got adopted as a compliment. But remember: Dickinson didn't do all these things at the same time. He did them bit by bit, "one thing at a time," as he told SFGate in 2006. Paced, disciplined, and open to new experiences; these are the traits that Dickinson has leveraged to accomplish so much over an entire lifetime.
There's another quote — origin unconfirmed — lingering around the internet that helps explain Dickinson's outlook: "Most people overestimate what they can get done in a year and underestimate what they can do in a decade" (via Todoist). In other words, things take time to accumulate. It's very easy to get wrapped up in daily minutiae and lose sight of bigger goals, or to not understand that all good tasks worth doing take time and need to be built slowly, brick by brick. These are particularly relevant problems in our modern world of instant answers.
So if Dickinson said one day, "Hey, I want to be a pilot," he didn't stow that thought and leave it as a wish. He took the first step, then the next, and the next after that, and so on. In the end, he achieved a lot of interesting things because he did them in order, as he wanted. And most importantly, he never said no before he tried.
More Quotes From Dickinson
"I regard myself when I'm onstage as being essentially transparent."
"Wherever there is creative process, there is also psychology through subjectivity."
"There is so much that connects us, and that is so much more important than anything that might separate us."
"We've got used to governments ... just telling us lies every day, and I don't feel ok with that."
"How do you know what you're passionate about? Well, you don't. I mean you just have a go doing stuff and find out, you know."