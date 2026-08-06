Quote Of The Day By Bruce Dickinson: 'It Really Helps If You Only ...'

Some folks struggle with getting all their groceries in order for the week, let alone becoming a pilot while fencing and brewing beer after recovering from cancer treatment. Ah yeah, there's the whole Iron Maiden thing, which granted Bruce Dickinson his nickname, "The Air-Raid Siren," meant as an insult about Dickinson's soaring, high vocals, but which got adopted as a compliment. But remember: Dickinson didn't do all these things at the same time. He did them bit by bit, "one thing at a time," as he told SFGate in 2006. Paced, disciplined, and open to new experiences; these are the traits that Dickinson has leveraged to accomplish so much over an entire lifetime.

There's another quote — origin unconfirmed — lingering around the internet that helps explain Dickinson's outlook: "Most people overestimate what they can get done in a year and underestimate what they can do in a decade" (via Todoist). In other words, things take time to accumulate. It's very easy to get wrapped up in daily minutiae and lose sight of bigger goals, or to not understand that all good tasks worth doing take time and need to be built slowly, brick by brick. These are particularly relevant problems in our modern world of instant answers.

So if Dickinson said one day, "Hey, I want to be a pilot," he didn't stow that thought and leave it as a wish. He took the first step, then the next, and the next after that, and so on. In the end, he achieved a lot of interesting things because he did them in order, as he wanted. And most importantly, he never said no before he tried.