The No. 1 Song On August 8, 1984 Sounds Even Catchier Today

It was the No. 1 song in the U.S. on August 8, 1984, but over 40 years later, "Ghostbusters" is as irresistible as it ever was. Written for a movie and a massive Billboard hit, "Ghostbusters" was purpose-built to be the jaunty, synth-rocking theme song for a sci-fi comedy movie also called "Ghostbusters." Released by an '80s musician we completely forgot about, Ray Parker Jr.'s tune ultimately spent three weeks at No. 1, helped along by the extreme blockbuster success of its inspiration, the top-grossing movie of 1984.

Propelled by a crunchy and unresolving hook, Parker asks the audience, "Who you gonna call?" while describing a series of paranormal events. The answer is, of course, the Ghostbusters, the movie's New York team of paranormal scientists played by an all-star lineup of comic actors.

"Ghostbusters" is such a likable song, loaded with Parker's charm, vocal riffing, and allusions to a pop cultural phenomenon, that it's no wonder it was such a big hit. But the scandalous ways in which the tune was reportedly conceived and executed demonstrate just how messed up the music industry was in the 1980s. Here's the spooky story behind Ray Parker Jr.'s smash, "Ghostbusters."