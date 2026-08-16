One Of Neil Peart's Most Beloved Drum Solos Was Made Up On The Spot

Every classic rock fan knows Rush's Neil Peart, same as they know "Tom Sawyer," Rush's defining track. Peart, aka "The Professor," was a master craftsman on his drum kit, fashioning meticulously composed parts that drove, elevated, and interlocked with bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson even as they stood out and illustrated his incomparable talent. Such is the case with the brief yet legendary 10-second-long drum solo in "Tom Sawyer," which Peart concocted on the spot.

Bear in mind, however, that "made it up on the spot" doesn't mean that Peart did one, unaltered take that he played forevermore from that point. Moments of musical inspiration can certainly happen this way, but it's more that Peart's initial idea for the "Tom Sawyer" solo came in the moment while the band was writing together. Then, he took that initial idea and sculpted it. In 1983, Peart wrote in Modern Drummer magazine (via Power Windows), "While we were making demos of the newly written songs, I got a little experimental (lost) in the end section, and fought my way out with a series of random punches. Listening back to this 'mistake,' I loved it, and had to learn how to do it so I could put more of them in."

Thus Peart's drum solo for "Tom Sawyer" was born, beloved by air drummers as much as professionals, much like Peart's entire body of work. Right up until Peart sadly died in 2020 at the age of 67, he considered "Tom Sawyer" to be one of his favorite songs, as well as the most difficult – solo included.