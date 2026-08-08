The Brian Wilson Recording Trick That Revolutionized Rock Music Forever

Brian Wilson had been a visionary artist since the Beach Boys first formed back in 1961. But it was in 1966, around the time of the sessions for "Pet Sounds" and "Smile," which was later abandoned, that he made his most decisive leaps forward in terms of studio composition. Throughout the history of popular music to that point, artists had typically entered a recording studio and delivered entire takes of songs, either with a whole band effectively performing live together, or with a relatively small amount of overdubbing in which different takes were then layered on top of each other.

Wilson's genius was to instead record each musician's performance in small "modules" that he would then piece together himself, like an aural collage. In this way he could order instrumentation freely and arrange the track to better serve the song, to a degree not previously used with a pop group. "Good Vibrations" was the first song to benefit from this treatment, and it is telling that little else recorded in 1966 sounds as lush and dynamic.

Today, musicians and music producers benefit from digital workstations that allow them to cut and paste musical fragments with ease. But back when Wilson first decided to abandon linear recording techniques in favor of modularity, it involved cutting by hand and piecing recordings together into spooled mosaics of tape. "Good Vibrations" is said to have been assembled from more than 90 hours of tape, which Wilson pored over until he had the raw materials to fulfill his musical vision. The approach required an incredible amount of patience as well as an obsessive eye for detail — both of which Wilson evidently had in spades.