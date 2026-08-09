In 1975, Bruce Springsteen Released This Signature Hit — But It Never Reached No. 1

Opening at a maximum level of energy, "Born to Run" is musically and lyrically complex, making use of the entire E Street Band, particularly those members who play percussion, horns, and saxophone. Bruce Springsteen packed each wordy line with urgency, car imagery, and poetic metaphors to tell the tale of two passionate lovers striving to leave their hometown. While "Born to Run" never went anywhere near No. 1, hardcore Springsteen fans can take comfort in its ultimate Top 30 placement, because it's a miracle the song even exists at all.

Every stage of bringing "Born to Run" to life was uncomfortably laborious for Springsteen. With producer Mike Appel, he attempted and deleted many segments and threw in so many elements that it took six months to get everything right, to the point where the final mix contained 72 separate tracks. And after all that, he listened to the finished product and had second thoughts. Springsteen even tried to force a re-recording of the entire album by tossing the master into a motel pool. Crisis was averted, and the original recordings were issued.

The album "Born to Run" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in October 1975, eventually becoming one of the defining albums of heartland rock. Still, the title track was only a moderate hit, petering out after reaching No. 23 on the pop singles chart.