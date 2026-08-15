Commonly Misunderstood Folk Rock Lyrics You May Be Singing Wrong

Folk rock is known for its evocative lyricism, but the truth is that some of the biggest songs in the genre are often misheard by listeners. In this article, we revisit five classic tracks that you may be singing wrong — but don't worry, you're definitely not the only one.

The technical term for a misheard lyric or phrase is "mondegreen." It was coined by the journalist Sylvia Wright in the 1950s, after amusingly misunderstanding a line in the traditional Scottish song "The Bonny Earl of Morray." While she heard, "Oh, they have slain the Earl o' Morray and Lady Mondegreen," it actually went, "Oh, they have slain the Earl o' Morray and laid him on the green."

Chances are we all have countless mondegreens in our heads, which we have been singing wrong for years without anyone correcting us. But when we do find out what a misheard lyric to one of our favorite songs actually is, it can sometimes change the whole meaning of the track. Let's see if you have been correctly hearing these folk-rock classics from acts including the Mamas & the Papas, America, and Don McLean.