21 Years After The Mamas And The Papas Released This Classic, The Beach Boys Gave It A Second Life
More than 20 years after the Mamas and the Papas scored a massive hit with "California Dreamin'," an even more iconic 1960s act revived and revamped the song for a whole new generation of fans. Back in the '60s and '70s, the Beach Boys recorded many songs that should be required listening for younger generations, but they hadn't sniffed the Top 10 with an original song since "Good Vibrations" in 1966, and not at all since a cover of Chuck Berry's "Rock and Roll Music" in 1976. Ten years removed from that heyday, the Beach Boys again reached for the top of the charts by once more taking the cover route.
In 1986, Capitol Records issued the double-length "Made in U.S.A.," which, along with more than 20 Beach Boys hits, included a newly recorded cover of "California Dreamin'." The beautiful and haunting folk-pop classic was originally released by the Mamas and the Papas, who took the 1965-recorded song to No. 4 in early 1966. The Mamas and the Papas broke up forever in 1971, but their music lived on with the Beach Boys' attention-getting cover, two decades after it first made an impact.
The Beach Boys updated California Dreamin' for the '80s
While it mostly feels like an homage from one '60s pop group to another, the Beach Boys also take ownership of "California Dreamin'" with their 1986 remake. Even in its updated, '80s-centric version, "California Dreamin'" is still a Beach Boys song (that isn't "Kokomo") that can whisk you off to a sun-drenched summer escape. But unlike many of their songs, "California Dreamin'" doesn't celebrate the West Coast lifestyle — it mythologizes it. It's sung from the point of view of a lost character yearning to be in California, or at least to bask in what it represents. Only one band could match the Mamas and the Papas when it came to discussing the Golden State, or delivering vocal harmonies, and that was California's own Beach Boys.
And although it's a respectful cover of "California Dreamin'," it's certainly not a faithful one. An '80s production style permeates, toning down the spooky '60s folk quality with heavily processed drums, synthesizers, and, instead of the original's alto flute solo, a bold and braying saxophone part. However, the Beach Boys bring it right back to the past by utilizing a contemporary: Roger McGuinn of the Byrds plays the electric 12-string guitar on the track.
Nevertheless, "California Dreamin'" wasn't much of a hit. It peaked at a just-okay No. 57 in the autumn of 1986 on the Hot 100, although it reached the Top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart.