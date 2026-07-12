21 Years After The Mamas And The Papas Released This Classic, The Beach Boys Gave It A Second Life

While it mostly feels like an homage from one '60s pop group to another, the Beach Boys also take ownership of "California Dreamin'" with their 1986 remake. Even in its updated, '80s-centric version, "California Dreamin'" is still a Beach Boys song (that isn't "Kokomo") that can whisk you off to a sun-drenched summer escape. But unlike many of their songs, "California Dreamin'" doesn't celebrate the West Coast lifestyle — it mythologizes it. It's sung from the point of view of a lost character yearning to be in California, or at least to bask in what it represents. Only one band could match the Mamas and the Papas when it came to discussing the Golden State, or delivering vocal harmonies, and that was California's own Beach Boys.

And although it's a respectful cover of "California Dreamin'," it's certainly not a faithful one. An '80s production style permeates, toning down the spooky '60s folk quality with heavily processed drums, synthesizers, and, instead of the original's alto flute solo, a bold and braying saxophone part. However, the Beach Boys bring it right back to the past by utilizing a contemporary: Roger McGuinn of the Byrds plays the electric 12-string guitar on the track.

Nevertheless, "California Dreamin'" wasn't much of a hit. It peaked at a just-okay No. 57 in the autumn of 1986 on the Hot 100, although it reached the Top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart.