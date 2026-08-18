In 1964, Smokey Robinson Penned The Iconic Song That Became The Temptations' Signature Hit
Along with many other Motown acts, the Temptations were one of the defining vocal groups of the 1960s and early '70s, but it was another Detroit native who penned the band's signature hit, "My Girl." The Temptations began in the early '60s and had some decently charting songs to their name, but their career took off in 1964 and 1965 with a number of major hits, and later dominated the charts throughout the '60s. Smokey Robinson – whose stage name was inspired by Westerns — was a member of his own group, the Miracles, and his affinity for songwriting impressed Berry Gordy, who became Robinson's mentor and went on to found Motown Records.
As a key member of Motown, Robinson was able to expand his prowess for other artists, and he did not waste the opportunity. Sometime in 1964, Robinson began writing a love song about his wife, but it wasn't fully ready to go. However, after some light tweaking to fit the vocal strengths of his fellow Motown act, the Temptations, he passed it along, and the song "My Girl" was recorded and released right before year's end on December 21, 1964.
The sweet sounds of My Girl
First entering the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1965, "My Girl" peaked at the coveted No. 1 spot in early March, and the classic love song held the spot for one week. At a little under three minutes, "My Girl" is a genius hit, with Robinson's lyrics short and sweet. Its gorgeous progression is as infectious as can be, building to a chorus that just about every music fan should know.
The lyrics of "My Girl" are simple and effective, and the melody pairs well with the warm voices of the Temptations: "Well, I guess you'd say / What can make me feel this way? / My girl, my girl, my girl / Talkin' 'bout my girl, my girl." An underrated part of the track is its bassline, which adds a palpable movement, especially in the verses, which perfectly fits the tone. "My Girl" remains relevant today, and as of mid-2026, has racked up over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify alone.
The beginnings of greatness for Smokey Robinson and the Temptations
"My Girl" wasn't the first time Smokey Robinson was behind one of the Temptations' standout singles. Earlier in 1964, "The Way You Do the Things You Do" peaked at No. 11 in the U.S., a sign of what was to come for the uber-talented collaboration, and both parties went on to greater success in the years to follow. The Temptations were responsible for three more No. 1 hits from 1969 to 1972 — "I Can't Get Next to You," "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," and "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" — as well as a number of other hits and memorable records.
Smokey Robinson found his stride as a solo artist in the mid-'70s and '80s, with four Top 10 hits of his own as well as a number of contributions to other artists. As for "My Girl," it has since been covered by artists such as Otis Redding, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, and even Robinson himself, certifying it as a true stroke of genius from the pen of Robinson and the vocal flourishes of the Temptations.