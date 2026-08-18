In 1964, Smokey Robinson Penned The Iconic Song That Became The Temptations' Signature Hit

Along with many other Motown acts, the Temptations were one of the defining vocal groups of the 1960s and early '70s, but it was another Detroit native who penned the band's signature hit, "My Girl." The Temptations began in the early '60s and had some decently charting songs to their name, but their career took off in 1964 and 1965 with a number of major hits, and later dominated the charts throughout the '60s. Smokey Robinson – whose stage name was inspired by Westerns — was a member of his own group, the Miracles, and his affinity for songwriting impressed Berry Gordy, who became Robinson's mentor and went on to found Motown Records.

As a key member of Motown, Robinson was able to expand his prowess for other artists, and he did not waste the opportunity. Sometime in 1964, Robinson began writing a love song about his wife, but it wasn't fully ready to go. However, after some light tweaking to fit the vocal strengths of his fellow Motown act, the Temptations, he passed it along, and the song "My Girl" was recorded and released right before year's end on December 21, 1964.