5 Rock Songs Inspired By Classic Literature

It may seem as if the worlds of classic literature and rock and roll couldn't be farther apart. Could an hour spent suppressing yawns in a high school English class be anything like attending a concert featuring your favorite rock band? Well, yeah. Even the coolest rock stars are, at the end of the day, artists — even if their artistry involves writing cheeky songs and cultivating a wild image meant to shock your parents. Yet that sort of showmanship doesn't preclude the wish to engage with other kinds of art, and it's pretty clear that quite a few rock stars love settling down with a work of classic literature. Indeed, some of the best tracks in the genre have been inspired by those very same books your English teacher may have wanted you to read all those years ago.

Sometimes, the inspiration is pretty obvious. Don't be so shocked that Iron Maiden's "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" is inspired by Samuel Taylor Coleridge's, uh, "Rime of the Ancient Mariner." Other songs will make you work a little harder to find the source of inspiration, like The Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil," which includes among its sources a much-censored Soviet novel that took over a decade for its author to write. Either way, these rock songs show that it may be time to give your English teachers some more credit for pointing you (and perhaps a few future rock stars) towards classic literature.