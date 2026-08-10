Ranking Every Time Patti Smith Covered Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan's discography is full of enough stellar pieces of songwriting to invite a wide array of covers, including songs that vastly outperformed his original versions, so it's no wonder that his longtime friend and fellow music icon Patti Smith tried her hand at Dylan songs many times. Smith has covered Dylan a total of nine times to our count, plus one honorable mention, and in this list, we'll rank each of these performances. Some tracks are memorable rock 'n' roll classics, some are folk standards, and some are deep cuts. Smith employed a number of different styles across these covers, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Smith's interest in Dylan's songs is clearly of a special variety, with her covers spanning decades of music from the '60s to the '80s, though most of the songs she's covered were from Dylan's folky early '60s. Each entry is a good song in its own right, and even with some mistakes during the performances, the power of the music is still crystal clear. Here is every Patti Smith cover of a Bob Dylan song, ranked.