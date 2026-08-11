5 Classic Love Songs Inspired By The End Of Summer

Starting off strong with the Swedish kings and queens of pop. "Our Last Summer" is the ultimate melancholic but happy love song. It has got that bittersweet, genuine feel, and part of that is because it's all based on a true story. Björn Ulvaeus wrote it about a short but important relationship he had as a teenager with a girl from his hometown. Only they didn't get together until they both left Sweden and met up in France. That's right, they were in Paris, the City of Love, so this song is the ultimate summer romance song.

"I can still recall our last summer / I still see it all / Walks along the Seine /Laughing in the rain / Our last summer / Memories that remain," the wistful lyrics say. The whole song recounts their adventures in the City of Lights, and mentions the most important landmarks they got to see together, like Notre Dame and the Eiffel Tower.

In the song, the couple is not together anymore. "And now you're working in a bank / The family man, the football fan /And your name is Harry /How dull it seems / Yet you're the hero of my dreams." It's the usual ending of summer romances. They just don't fit into normal life. But that doesn't make them any less meaningful.

"To be honest I don't really remember much of Paris," Ulvaeus said in ABBA's In Focus article about the song. "I mostly remember her!"