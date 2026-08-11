The 5 Best Covers Of Country Songs In Rock History

Given their shared roots of country and rock, covers the cross the line in either direction tend to have a special energy. (That is, of course, when you can find the line at all, with any number of acts defiantly straddling it.) Both genres have guitar-forward instrumentation and dive into topics like bad behavior and broken hearts, which can almost lead to a plug-and-play feel. With country, you can just dial down the accent, crank up the distortion, and bam: Your country jam is a rock song.

Plenty of rock acts have drawn from Nashville for their work, with the results ranging from near-satires to wild reimaginings to straightforward rerecordings of a proven winner. We've picked five of our favorites below, bringing together jam bands, thrash metal, and punk goddesses. It's a mini-celebration of the great things that can happen when a good old country song gets picked up by someone ready to plug in the amp and rock hard.