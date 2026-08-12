Quote Of The Day By Cat Stevens: 'There Is A Powerful Need For People To Feel ...'

Devout Muslim, activist, and educator Yusuf Islam's path has been long and winding as he's grown from a teenage pop star into an iconic folk rocker. With the stage name Cat Stevens, he stormed the folk rock and pop world in the early '70s, with hits like "Wild World" and "Peace Train." But after converting to Islam in 1977, he left his old sound, stage persona, and legal name behind to focus on spirituality, activism, and family.

Born in 1948 to a Greek Cypriot father and Swedish mother, Stephen Demetre Georgiou basically grew up in his parents' London restaurant. By age 18, he'd scored '60s pop hits in the U.K., including "Matthew and Son," which reached No. 2 on the U.K. singles chart. But when he was 19, a severe bout of tuberculosis side-lined him, and he gained an interest in Buddhism, sending him on a path toward spiritual self-discovery.

In the early '70s, the success of platinum-selling albums like 1970's "Tea for the Tillerman" and 1972 Billboard 200 chart-topper "Catch Bull at Four" made him a folk-rock sensation but left him feeling empty. After receiving a Quran as a birthday gift, he found what he was seeking in Islam. After officially changing his name to Yusuf Islam in 1978, he walked away from the music industry. "I didn't give it up," he told Mojo in 2017, "I just suspended it."

Yusuf returned to pop and folk music in the early 2000s and has remained active in education and humanitarian relief efforts. In 2025, he published an autobiography, put out an accompanying greatest hits album, and played massive stages. Garnering controversy and accolades and always on his own path, Cat Stevens is our quote of the day.