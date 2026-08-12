5 Classic Rock Deep Cuts Every '70s Diehard Should Know

The 1970s were a seismic era for rock music, when the big beasts of the genre who had made their names in the previous decade broadened their sonic palettes and brought us harder, glossier, and weirder sounds than ever before. An astonishingly large amount of what was produced back then has stood the test of time, with streaming numbers for the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, and countless others showing that the music of the 1970s remains beloved in the 21st century — but not all of it has been remembered as well as it should have been.

For this article, we've dug out five classic rock deep cuts that diehard fans of '70s music need to know about. Either these songs weren't released as singles, or they were just somewhat overshadowed as album tracks by more prominent cuts. Nevertheless, from a little-known glam rock track from T. Rex to a cult classic from underappreciated hard rockers Budgie, these are hidden gems that you really deserve to know about.