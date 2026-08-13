The No. 1 Song On August 13, 1989 Sounds Even More Earnest Today

"Right Here Waiting" may have been one of the songs that helped soft rock burn out, but in the summer of 1989, it was an undeniable smash, and it wasn't even supposed to be publicly heard. Marx had already written a ballad for his "Repeat Offender" LP when he faced a real-world heartache so severe that he had to process his pain through music. For three months, Marx was on a concert tour while his then-wife, actor Cynthia Rhodes, was off filming a movie in Africa. The distance so upset Marx that he took all of 10 minutes to turn his torment into "Right Here Waiting."

Then he recorded it and sent it as an audio love letter to Rhodes. "I didn't hear it as being a song I wanted to share with the world," he told Interview Factory (via Fred Bronson's "The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits"). "It was way too personal." Some close associates happened to hear the song, and they loved it so much that Marx changed his mind. "I realized that part of my job as a songwriter is to communicate with as many people as I can, and something that is that personal to me may be just as personal to somebody else," he said on "Countdown America" (via "The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits").

And resonate it did. It took "Right Here Waiting" just over a month from entering the Hot 100 to topping it.