The Drum Solo That Helped Make A 17-Minute Song One Of Psychedelic Rock's Defining Masterpieces

Iron Butterfly is one of those weirdly psychedelic '60s bands that boomers are still waiting for younger generations to discover. Originally short-lived (1966 to 1971) and riddled with lineup changes, they're still way more influential than you might realize on metal and its Black Sabbath-centric lineage. Much of this influence boils down to one song: 1968's 17-minute-long "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," with its drum solo that's one of the best in rock history.

From a bird's eye view, "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" starts and ends on an insanely hummable hook and riff rooted in the lyrics, "In-a-gadda-da-vida, honey / Don't you know that I'm loving you?" The song is spooky and eerie, wields minor modes and distorted guitars, and is truly worthy of the term "heavy." If you only ever heard the tiny, three-minute-long radio edit version of the song, that's where your knowledge of "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" would end, as the radio edit reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. But the song's album stayed on the Billboard 200 for a jaw-dropping 140 weeks, which allowed the full, unedited version of "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" to earworm its way into people's brains.

Shrieking guitar solos, Halloween-sounding organ work, strange sound effects, funky bass ad-libbing: the full version of "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" has it all. But, it's the song's drum solo that really helped elevate it to masterpiece status. This is the estimable Ron Bushy at work, who, from about six minutes, thirty seconds to nine minutes, guides listeners through the musical underbrush. Tribal and thumping yet deliberate and focused, the solo rips as much as its grooves.